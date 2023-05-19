UrduPoint.com

DC Kashmore-Kandhkot Visits Exam Centres

Muhammad Irfan Published May 19, 2023 | 07:17 PM

DC Kashmore-Kandhkot visits exam centres

Deputy Commissioner Kashmore-Kandhkot Engineer Munawwar Ali Mithani on Friday's surprise visit to examination centres of Kandhkot and Ghouspur to review the ongoing examination process of Annual Examinations-2023 of Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Part I & II (Class IX & X), where he inspected the on-going examination process

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Kashmore-Kandhkot Engineer Munawwar Ali Mithani on Friday's surprise visit to examination centres of Kandhkot and Ghouspur to review the ongoing examination process of Annual Examinations-2023 of Secondary school Certificate (SSC) Part I & II (Class IX & X), where he inspected the on-going examination process.

He has called upon invigilators and other examination staff to curb the menace of copying culture and the use of unfair means during the examinations of Secondary School Certificate Part-I and Part-II Annual Examinations.

He issued strict instructions to the staff at the examination centres and said that students should be allowed to enter the examination hall after a thorough search.

Related Topics

Visit Kandhkot

Recent Stories

Stock markets mostly rise on US debt deal hope

Stock markets mostly rise on US debt deal hope

10 minutes ago
 Pakistan wheelchair-bound cricket team's training ..

Pakistan wheelchair-bound cricket team's training camp for Asia Cup from Monday

11 minutes ago
 Project to lay 16,000 km long fiber optic cable ki ..

Project to lay 16,000 km long fiber optic cable kicks off

4 minutes ago
 TEXPO-2023 scheduled to be held from May 26-28

TEXPO-2023 scheduled to be held from May 26-28

4 minutes ago
 Senator Qayyum presents his book to PM

Senator Qayyum presents his book to PM

4 minutes ago
 Aimal Wali sees miserable fate of PTI

Aimal Wali sees miserable fate of PTI

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.