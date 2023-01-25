DC Kashmore-Kandhkot visits various development schemes

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KASHMORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2023 ) :The Deputy Commissioner Kashmore-Kandhkot Engineer Munawwar Ali Mithani, on Wednesday, visited various ongoing development schemes of roads and reviewed the ongoing work in Kashmore town and various localities of Kandhkot town.

DC Kashmore-Kandhkot emphasized upon the officers of various departments to realize their responsibilities and complete the ongoing development schemes being carried out in the District and ensure the quality of the work.

He also emphasized on the officials to complete the work within the stipulated time and ensure the quality of development work, he added.

DC expressed anger at the slow pace of development schemes in the district.

He said that despite the passage of time, many schemes are incomplete and these schemes should be completedHe warned that any slackness of concerned officials will not be tolerated and dealt with an enquiry and severe legal action.