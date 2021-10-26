DC Kashmore visits DHQ hospital, inspected wards

(@FahadShabbir)

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kashmore-Kandhkot, Munawar Ali Mithisni on Tuesday paid a surprise visit to District Headquarter Hospital Kandhkot

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kashmore-Kandhkot, Munawar Ali Mithisni on Tuesday paid a surprise visit to District Headquarter Hospital Kandhkot.

He inspected different wards and emergency unit, and inquired after the patients and asked about medical facilities and availability of medicines in the hospital.

He also inquired from under-treatment patients in the various units about the treatment facilities.

He expressed indignation over poor cleanliness conditions at some places in the hospital and reprimanded the medical superintendent.

Expressing displeasure over the failure to dispose of hospital waste in a proper manner, he directed hospital administration to make proper arrangements for this purpose as hospital waste is the cause of diseases.

He also inspected the hospital's medical store and reviewed the arrangements for medicine storage.

He also checked the stock register of medicines.