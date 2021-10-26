UrduPoint.com

DC Kashmore Visits DHQ Hospital, Inspected Wards

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 26th October 2021 | 07:03 PM

DC Kashmore visits DHQ hospital, inspected wards

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kashmore-Kandhkot, Munawar Ali Mithisni on Tuesday paid a surprise visit to District Headquarter Hospital Kandhkot

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kashmore-Kandhkot, Munawar Ali Mithisni on Tuesday paid a surprise visit to District Headquarter Hospital Kandhkot.

He inspected different wards and emergency unit, and inquired after the patients and asked about medical facilities and availability of medicines in the hospital.

He also inquired from under-treatment patients in the various units about the treatment facilities.

He expressed indignation over poor cleanliness conditions at some places in the hospital and reprimanded the medical superintendent.

Expressing displeasure over the failure to dispose of hospital waste in a proper manner, he directed hospital administration to make proper arrangements for this purpose as hospital waste is the cause of diseases.

He also inspected the hospital's medical store and reviewed the arrangements for medicine storage.

He also checked the stock register of medicines.

Related Topics

Poor Visit Kandhkot From

Recent Stories

Bayern star Kimmich sparks vaccination debate in G ..

Bayern star Kimmich sparks vaccination debate in Germany

2 minutes ago
 'FCCI prepared to earn maximum share in exports'

'FCCI prepared to earn maximum share in exports'

2 minutes ago
 DC Abbottabad holds online Open Kutchery

DC Abbottabad holds online Open Kutchery

2 minutes ago
 Augustine stresses world powers' role in resolving ..

Augustine stresses world powers' role in resolving Kashmir issue

2 minutes ago
 Lawyers demand UN implement its resolutions on IIO ..

Lawyers demand UN implement its resolutions on IIOJ&K

8 minutes ago
 Health deptt devolves financial authority to MS in ..

Health deptt devolves financial authority to MS in all category C & D hospital ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.