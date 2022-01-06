UrduPoint.com

DC Kashmore Visits Hospital & Reviewed The Situation Of Cleanliness

Umer Jamshaid Published January 06, 2022 | 06:27 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC), Kashmor e- Kandkot, Munawar Ali Mithiani on Thursday directed the authorities concerned to ensure proper cleanliness programms on regular basis to provide better services to ailing humanity.

He paid a surprise visit DHQ Hospital and inspected different wards and sections of the hospital and reviewed the situation of cleanliness and medical facilities being provided to the patients.

He met the patients in the wards, inquired about their health and got information about the medical facilities provided to them.

Medical Superintendent of the hospital and other concerned authorities were also present on the occasion. He directed the concerned quarters to improve the heating system to protect the admitted patients from cold.

