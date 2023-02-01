UrduPoint.com

DC Kashmore Visits Markets To Review Wheat Flour, Food Items Prices

Sumaira FH Published February 01, 2023 | 12:21 AM

Deputy Commissioner Munawwar Ali Mithani along-with Assistant Commissioner Raza Ali Soomro on Tuesday visited the centers set up for the supply of cheap wheat flour and markets to review food items in various areas of the city

KASHMORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Munawwar Ali Mithani along-with Assistant Commissioner Raza Ali Soomro on Tuesday visited the centers set up for the supply of cheap wheat flour and markets to review food items in various areas of the city.

While talking to the media on this occasion, Mithani said that sale points have been established by the Food Department Sindh government in the district.

He said the Government of Sindh and the district administration Larkana were trying their best to ensure the supply of cheap flour to masses.

During his visit the DC instructed the shopkeepers and traders to sell the food items according to the rate lists issued by the government otherwise warned them of strict action.

Mithani also visited Rural Health Centre Kashmore to review arrangements made for patients suffering from various diseases.

During his visit, DC Kashmore enquired about the problems of patients and directed the Incharge of the RHC to ensure provision of proper healthcare facilities in all wards of the Centre.

DC directed the incharge RHC to issue a report on the absence of doctors and para-medics in the RHC.

Officials of the Food Department, health department and other stakeholders were present on the occasion.

