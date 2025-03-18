DC Kasur Conducts Surprise Visit To DHQ Hospital
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 18, 2025 | 05:00 PM
KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kasur Imran Ali paid a surprise visit to Baba Bulleh Shah District Hospital to ensure the provision of quality medical facilities.
According to DC office, Ali inspected the medical facilities, availability of medicines, cleanliness and attendance of doctors and paramedical staff.
The DC reviewed the attendance of medical staff in emergency and other wards, scrutinizing the cleanliness and medical facilities provided to patients.
He also interacted with patients undergoing treatment, inquiring about the facilities provided to them.
Emphasizing the importance of quality healthcare, Ali stated that the Punjab government, under the vision of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif is committed to providing top-notch medical facilities to the people.
He directed the doctors and paramedical staff to perform their duties honestly, ensuring the best possible care for patients.
This surprise visit underscores the government's efforts to monitor and improve the healthcare services in the region. DHQ Hospital Kasur is a major healthcare facility in the district, providing medical services to a large population.
APP/mfn/378
Recent Stories
Most Noble Number online charity auction in Abu Dhabi raises AED83.784 million i ..
UAE expresses solidarity with North Macedonia, conveys condolences over victims ..
Abu Dhabi Government accelerates digital strategy with landmark Microsoft, G42 p ..
PM, COAS, political parties’ heads except PTI attend NSC meeting on terrorism
OPPO Reno 13 Series – Now Available Nationwide!
First round of Jiu-Jitsu President’s Cup kicks off Thursday in Abu Dhabi
Egypt condemns Israeli air strikes on Gaza Strip
Sultan Al Neyadi attends Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament
Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Solo provides 12,000 meals daily for fasting indivi ..
RAKEZ named fastest-growing economic zone in UAE at Asian Arab Awards 2025
‘Mazeed’ innovative step by Shams to enhance business, creative environment
Etihad Airways, Burjeel Holdings to enhance Abu Dhabi’s Position as premier gl ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Junaid Chaudhry meets Romina Khurshid, discuss maritime affairs2 minutes ago
-
DC Kasur conducts surprise visit to DHQ Hospital3 minutes ago
-
Authorities orders crackdown on encroachments in markets3 minutes ago
-
Child hit to death by tractor-trolley12 minutes ago
-
Shahzad Shaikh posted as Divisional Director Information Hyderabad12 minutes ago
-
12 fugitives held12 minutes ago
-
ICT admin launches major crackdown on illegal encroachments; 12 arrested in raids12 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi Police nab 9 criminals12 minutes ago
-
Commissioner ordered strict implementation of hospital waste disposal SOPs13 minutes ago
-
RPO reviews law, order13 minutes ago
-
Dr. Shahbaz Malik elected Chairman of Pak-Africa Economic Council13 minutes ago
-
Commissioner orders crackdown on encroachments13 minutes ago