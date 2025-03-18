DC Kasur conducts surprise visit to DHQ Hospital

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kasur Imran Ali paid a surprise visit to Baba Bulleh Shah District Hospital to ensure the provision of quality medical facilities.

According to DC office, Ali inspected the medical facilities, availability of medicines, cleanliness and attendance of doctors and paramedical staff.

The DC reviewed the attendance of medical staff in emergency and other wards, scrutinizing the cleanliness and medical facilities provided to patients.

He also interacted with patients undergoing treatment, inquiring about the facilities provided to them.

Emphasizing the importance of quality healthcare, Ali stated that the Punjab government, under the vision of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif is committed to providing top-notch medical facilities to the people.

He directed the doctors and paramedical staff to perform their duties honestly, ensuring the best possible care for patients.

This surprise visit underscores the government's efforts to monitor and improve the healthcare services in the region. DHQ Hospital Kasur is a major healthcare facility in the district, providing medical services to a large population.

