Open Menu

DC Kasur Conducts Surprise Visit To DHQ Hospital

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 18, 2025 | 05:00 PM

DC Kasur conducts surprise visit to DHQ Hospital

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kasur Imran Ali paid a surprise visit to Baba Bulleh Shah District Hospital to ensure the provision of quality medical facilities.

According to DC office, Ali inspected the medical facilities, availability of medicines, cleanliness and attendance of doctors and paramedical staff.

The DC reviewed the attendance of medical staff in emergency and other wards, scrutinizing the cleanliness and medical facilities provided to patients.

He also interacted with patients undergoing treatment, inquiring about the facilities provided to them.

Emphasizing the importance of quality healthcare, Ali stated that the Punjab government, under the vision of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif is committed to providing top-notch medical facilities to the people.

He directed the doctors and paramedical staff to perform their duties honestly, ensuring the best possible care for patients.

This surprise visit underscores the government's efforts to monitor and improve the healthcare services in the region. DHQ Hospital Kasur is a major healthcare facility in the district, providing medical services to a large population.

APP/mfn/378

Recent Stories

Most Noble Number online charity auction in Abu Dh ..

Most Noble Number online charity auction in Abu Dhabi raises AED83.784 million i ..

2 minutes ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with North Macedonia, con ..

UAE expresses solidarity with North Macedonia, conveys condolences over victims ..

18 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Government accelerates digital strategy ..

Abu Dhabi Government accelerates digital strategy with landmark Microsoft, G42 p ..

32 minutes ago
 PM, COAS, political parties’ heads except PTI at ..

PM, COAS, political parties’ heads except PTI attend NSC meeting on terrorism

1 hour ago
 OPPO Reno 13 Series – Now Available Nationwide!

OPPO Reno 13 Series – Now Available Nationwide!

1 hour ago
 First round of Jiu-Jitsu President’s Cup kicks o ..

First round of Jiu-Jitsu President’s Cup kicks off Thursday in Abu Dhabi

1 hour ago
Egypt condemns Israeli air strikes on Gaza Strip

Egypt condemns Israeli air strikes on Gaza Strip

1 hour ago
 Sultan Al Neyadi attends Nad Al Sheba Sports Tourn ..

Sultan Al Neyadi attends Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament

2 hours ago
 Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Solo provides 12,000 ..

Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Solo provides 12,000 meals daily for fasting indivi ..

2 hours ago
 RAKEZ named fastest-growing economic zone in UAE a ..

RAKEZ named fastest-growing economic zone in UAE at Asian Arab Awards 2025

2 hours ago
 ‘Mazeed’ innovative step by Shams to enhance b ..

‘Mazeed’ innovative step by Shams to enhance business, creative environment

3 hours ago
 Etihad Airways, Burjeel Holdings to enhance Abu Dh ..

Etihad Airways, Burjeel Holdings to enhance Abu Dhabi’s Position as premier gl ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan