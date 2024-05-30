DC Kasur Reviews Performance Of Price Control Magistrates
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 30, 2024 | 04:00 PM
KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Arshad Bhatti on Thursday chaired a meeting to review the performance of Price Control Magistrates in Kasur.
According to DC Office, The Deputy Commissioner reviewed the performance of each Price Control Magistrate individually.
About11,213 inspections were conducted during the last week resulting in 697 violations with a fine of Rs 4.62 lakh imposed, 20 cases registered and 205 individuals arrested.
The DC commended the good performance of some Price Control Magistrates and issued warning letters to those who showed poor performance.
He directed all the Price Control Magistrates to conduct daily market inspections and display price lists prominently.
He also ordered strict action against profiteers including heavy fines and registration of cases against those found guilty.
All Price Control Magistrates including DO Industries Muhammad Shafiq attended the meeting.
