DC Kasur Unveils Safety Plan To Tackle Road Accidents
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 17, 2024 | 11:17 PM
Deputy Commissioner Kasur, Captain Retired Aurangzeb Haider Khan, chaired a crucial meeting of the Regional Transport Authority and Accident Review Committee on Thursday to tackle the rising number of road accidents in the district
DO Industries Muhammad Shafiq, Rescue 1122, Secretary District Regional Transport Authority Hafiz Usman Ahmed, Inspector Traffic Muhammad Aslam, and others attended the meeting.
On this occasion, DC Kasur ordered the removal of illegal U-turns and to clear the illegal encroachments on roads.
He also advised launching a campaign to educate citizens on road safety and the usage of helmets for motorcyclists.
He also ordered concerned departments, including Rescue 1122, Secretary DRTA, and Traffic Police, to work together to reduce the accident rate.
Khan also stressed that negligence is a significant factor in road accidents, resulting in loss of life and property. He emphasized the need for joint efforts to prevent accidents and promote road safety.
