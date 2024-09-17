Open Menu

DC Kasur Visits Main Procession Of Eid Milad-ul-Nabi

Umer Jamshaid Published September 17, 2024 | 09:30 PM

DC Kasur visits main procession of Eid Milad-ul-Nabi

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Kasur Captain (R) Aurangzeb Haider Khan and DPO Muhammad Isa Khan Sukhira on Tuesday visited the main procession route of Eid Milad-ul-Nabi.

During the visit, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Mohammad Jafar Chaudhry, Assistant Commissioner Kasur Atiya Inayat Madani, DSP City Saifullah Bhatti, and members of the Peace Committee were also present.

The Deputy Commissioner and DPO visited the railway station, Chandni Chowk, and other areas and reviewed the routes of the Eid Milad-ul-Nabi procession. They also inspected the sables installed on the routes of the processions and checked other arrangements, including abundant supply of cold drinks and distribution of sweets.

The Deputy Commissioner on this occasion, said that all resources are being used to ensure the provision of security and other facilities on the occasion of Eid Milad-ul-Nabi.

APP/mfn/378

Related Topics

Visit Kasur All

Recent Stories

Infinix Breaks New Ground: The First Smartphone to ..

Infinix Breaks New Ground: The First Smartphone to Run Black Myth: Wukong?

6 hours ago
 Honey Singh and Atif Aslam Join Forces for New Col ..

Honey Singh and Atif Aslam Join Forces for New Collaboration

6 hours ago
 Pakistani Illustrator Awais Shaukat becomes First ..

Pakistani Illustrator Awais Shaukat becomes First Pakistan to be Listed in Top 5 ..

6 hours ago
 Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (SAWW) being celebrated today

Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (SAWW) being celebrated today

10 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 September 202 ..

12 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 September 2024

13 hours ago
Nuclear technology offers solution to climate, hea ..

Nuclear technology offers solution to climate, health, energy & food safety woes ..

23 hours ago
 U.S. Acting Under Secretary of State for Political ..

U.S. Acting Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs John Bass’s Engagem ..

1 day ago
 Ready, Set, Vlog! 5 Vlogging Hacks that you need t ..

Ready, Set, Vlog! 5 Vlogging Hacks that you need to go Viral!

1 day ago
 Champion Meets Champion: OPPO Partners with Olympi ..

Champion Meets Champion: OPPO Partners with Olympic Gold Medalist Arshad Nadeem ..

1 day ago
 TECNO Launches PHANTOM V Fold2 & Flip2 5G – Inno ..

TECNO Launches PHANTOM V Fold2 & Flip2 5G – Innovation Redefined

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 September 202 ..

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan