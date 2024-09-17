DC Kasur Visits Main Procession Of Eid Milad-ul-Nabi
Umer Jamshaid Published September 17, 2024 | 09:30 PM
KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Kasur Captain (R) Aurangzeb Haider Khan and DPO Muhammad Isa Khan Sukhira on Tuesday visited the main procession route of Eid Milad-ul-Nabi.
During the visit, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Mohammad Jafar Chaudhry, Assistant Commissioner Kasur Atiya Inayat Madani, DSP City Saifullah Bhatti, and members of the Peace Committee were also present.
The Deputy Commissioner and DPO visited the railway station, Chandni Chowk, and other areas and reviewed the routes of the Eid Milad-ul-Nabi procession. They also inspected the sables installed on the routes of the processions and checked other arrangements, including abundant supply of cold drinks and distribution of sweets.
The Deputy Commissioner on this occasion, said that all resources are being used to ensure the provision of security and other facilities on the occasion of Eid Milad-ul-Nabi.
APP/mfn/378
Recent Stories
Infinix Breaks New Ground: The First Smartphone to Run Black Myth: Wukong?
Honey Singh and Atif Aslam Join Forces for New Collaboration
Pakistani Illustrator Awais Shaukat becomes First Pakistan to be Listed in Top 5 ..
Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (SAWW) being celebrated today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 September 2024
Nuclear technology offers solution to climate, health, energy & food safety woes ..
U.S. Acting Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs John Bass’s Engagem ..
Ready, Set, Vlog! 5 Vlogging Hacks that you need to go Viral!
Champion Meets Champion: OPPO Partners with Olympic Gold Medalist Arshad Nadeem ..
TECNO Launches PHANTOM V Fold2 & Flip2 5G – Innovation Redefined
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 September 202 ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Eid Milad-un Nabi (SAWS) celebrated with religious zeal in Balochistan2 minutes ago
-
Sindh Governor attends Eid Milad un Nabi (PBUH) procession2 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Kohat Division chairs meeting on cleanliness, public governance2 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi congratulates Barrister Murtaza Wahab2 minutes ago
-
Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) observed in Karachi with religious fervor2 minutes ago
-
LWMC makes extensive cleanliness arrangements42 minutes ago
-
CM chairs cabinet meeting, approves three major initiatives42 minutes ago
-
AUP arranges ceremony in connection with 12th Rabi-ul-Awal52 minutes ago
-
CS Sindh plants tree to observe Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH)52 minutes ago
-
Livestock Minister congratulates Muslims on Eid Milad-un Nabi52 minutes ago
-
Faithful celebrate Eid Milad with religious reverence in Sialkot52 minutes ago
-
Exemplary arrangements made on Eid Milad: Azma1 hour ago