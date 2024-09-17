DC Kasur visits main procession of Eid Milad-ul-Nabi

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Kasur Captain (R) Aurangzeb Haider Khan and DPO Muhammad Isa Khan Sukhira on Tuesday visited the main procession route of Eid Milad-ul-Nabi.

During the visit, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Mohammad Jafar Chaudhry, Assistant Commissioner Kasur Atiya Inayat Madani, DSP City Saifullah Bhatti, and members of the Peace Committee were also present.

The Deputy Commissioner and DPO visited the railway station, Chandni Chowk, and other areas and reviewed the routes of the Eid Milad-ul-Nabi procession. They also inspected the sables installed on the routes of the processions and checked other arrangements, including abundant supply of cold drinks and distribution of sweets.

The Deputy Commissioner on this occasion, said that all resources are being used to ensure the provision of security and other facilities on the occasion of Eid Milad-ul-Nabi.

