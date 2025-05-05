Open Menu

DC Kech Summons Population Welfare Dept’s Staff For Verification

Umer Jamshaid Published May 05, 2025 | 06:50 PM

DC Kech summons Population Welfare Dept’s staff for verification

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kech Basheer Ahmed Bareech on Monday summoned the staff of the Population Welfare Department to the DC Office for verification.

Deputy Director Syed Aslam Shah and other staff were also present on the occasion.

DC Kech said that persistent absence of staff in public departments would not be tolerated and strict action could be taken against them, which may include salary deduction and dismissal from service.

He directed that a written report of the absent staff be given to the DC office.

Later, the DC and his staff also conducted individual verification of the staff.

