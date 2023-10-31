DC Khairpur Conducts Surprise Visit of Sabzi Mandi

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2023) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khairpur Ahmed Fawad on Tuesday paid a surprise visit to the Sabzi Mandi to check the prices and quality of vegetables and fruits.

During the visit, the DC directed traders and commission agents to sell their items at government rates so that retailers could sell them cheaper to customers.

He also instructed the President Market Committee to provide rate lists daily so that shopkeepers could display them properly.

The DC warned that anyone found selling vegetables and fruits at higher rates would be punished according to law.