DC Khairpur Directs Crackdown On Price Hike
Umer Jamshaid Published March 08, 2025 | 03:40 PM
SUKKUR Mar 08 (APP) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 8th Mar, 2025) Assistant Commissioner Arslan Hyder Phulpoto, Mukhtiyarkar Sheraz Phulpoto, Focal Person Shah Zeb Bhutti, and others on Saturday conducted a surprise visit to the government-sponsored Bachat Bazaar at Ambrella Chowk to inspect the sale of sugar at Rs. 100 per kilogram. On the occasion, Arslan Hyder Phulpoto stated that the district administration's top priority is to provide essential commodities at affordable prices during Ramadan.
In this regard, the team visited various markets, including those in Khairpur, to check the prices and quality of food items, such as fruits, vegetables, meat, and grains.
The team also took action against those found violating the Ramadan Respects Ordinance, imposing fines of thousands of rupees.
Arslan Hyder Phulpoto directed the vendors to ensure the sale of essential commodities at government-approved prices, warning that strict action would be taken against those found violating the rules. The district administration's efforts aim to provide relief to the public during the holy month of Ramadan.
