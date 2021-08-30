UrduPoint.com

DC Khairpur Directs For Effective Plan For Anti-polio Campaign

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 48 minutes ago Mon 30th August 2021 | 05:20 PM

DC Khairpur directs for effective plan for anti-polio campaign

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khairpur, Tariq Hussain Chandio on Monday said that polio is a national issue and it is the responsibility of all to play an effective role to make the country polio-free.

Presiding over a meeting to review anti-polio arrangements at his office, he directed the health department to devise an effective plan for the anti-polio campaign to be started from September 20. He said the purpose of conducting occasional campaigns was to protect children through protective drops and to increase their immunity. On the occasion, District Health Officer (DHO), Khairpur, Dr Muhammad Hassan Abro briefed the meeting about arrangements. The meeting was attended by representatives of World Health Organisation, Rotary, UNICEF and other concerned government officials.

Related Topics

World Polio Immunity Khairpur September All From Government

Recent Stories

U Microfinance Bank wins Asian Banking & Finance ( ..

U Microfinance Bank wins Asian Banking & Finance (ABF) Retail Banking Award 2021 ..

14 minutes ago
 NCOC allows 25 per cent crowds for New Zealand mat ..

NCOC allows 25 per cent crowds for New Zealand matches

50 minutes ago
 New Media Academy hails successful first year prom ..

New Media Academy hails successful first year promoting opportunities for Arab w ..

53 minutes ago
 DEWA issues its 8th Sustainability Report

DEWA issues its 8th Sustainability Report

1 hour ago
 UAE condemns Houthis&#039; drone attack attempt on ..

UAE condemns Houthis&#039; drone attack attempt on Saudi Arabia

2 hours ago
 Tadweer awards operational contracts to provide pe ..

Tadweer awards operational contracts to provide pest control services in Al Ain

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.