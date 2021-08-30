DC Khairpur directs for effective plan for anti-polio campaign

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khairpur, Tariq Hussain Chandio on Monday said that polio is a national issue and it is the responsibility of all to play an effective role to make the country polio-free.

Presiding over a meeting to review anti-polio arrangements at his office, he directed the health department to devise an effective plan for the anti-polio campaign to be started from September 20. He said the purpose of conducting occasional campaigns was to protect children through protective drops and to increase their immunity. On the occasion, District Health Officer (DHO), Khairpur, Dr Muhammad Hassan Abro briefed the meeting about arrangements. The meeting was attended by representatives of World Health Organisation, Rotary, UNICEF and other concerned government officials.