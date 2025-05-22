DC Khairpur directs timely resolution of public issues

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Khairpur, Fayyaz Hussain Rahujo on Thursday has emphasized that the district administration's top priority is to resolve public issues in a timely manner.

The DC office in Khairpur is open to providing relief to both urban and rural residents.

While hearing public complaints at the DC office, DC Rahujo directed the concerned officers to take immediate action.

He assured that government employees' issues would be resolved in accordance with the law and that every effort would be made to provide relief as per revenue regulations.

During a meeting with the DC, District Officer education Abdul Sami Bhanbhro and Tehsil Officer Mukhtiar Solangi discussed educational activities and other matters in the district. The DC reiterated the district administration's commitment to improving the district and providing relief to the public, in line with the Sindh government's policies.

The meeting was attended by Mukhtiarkar, Waqar Soomro, Muhammad Nawaz Phulpoto, Sajid Hussain and other concerned officers.