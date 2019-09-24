UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC Khairpur For Stepping Up Drive Against Stray Dogs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 17 hours ago Tue 24th September 2019 | 03:35 PM

DC Khairpur for stepping up drive against stray dogs

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khairpur Naeem Ahmed Sindhu on Tuesday expressed serious concern over the complaints of dog biting incidents in the city and directed that the campaign against stray dogs should be expedited to protect people

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khairpur Naeem Ahmed Sindhu on Tuesday expressed serious concern over the complaints of dog biting incidents in the city and directed that the campaign against stray dogs should be expedited to protect people.

While presiding over a meeting at his office, the Deputy Commissioner asked the municipal administration Khairpur to ensure that the campaign was carried out in a very effective and fast manner.

"I have received many applications from citizens. This is very serious issue.

We cannot leave children playing on streets and roads, and the pedestrians at the mercy of the stray dogs," he asserted.

He also called for regular monitoring of the campaign and sought progress report in this regard after every two weeks.

He said the residents of Abid Colony, Mir Ali Bazar, Ghareeb Abad, bachal Shah Muhalla, Talpur colony, Inar Colony, Citizens Colony and Luqman Nizmani pointed out that stray dogs were roaming in the streets, posing serious threat to pedestrians, especially women and children.

Related Topics

Progress Khairpur Women National University From

Recent Stories

1,842 Emirati voters abroad cast votes in FNC Elec ..

8 hours ago

Prime Minister , Ethiopian President discuss ways ..

8 hours ago

Circular debt growth brought down to Rs 18b from R ..

8 hours ago

Scientific innovation paves way for promising futu ..

8 hours ago

UAE participates in meeting on human rights in occ ..

9 hours ago

Lebanon on Verge of Grain Crisis Due to Instabilit ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.