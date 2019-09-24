DC Khairpur for stepping up drive against stray dogs

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khairpur Naeem Ahmed Sindhu on Tuesday expressed serious concern over the complaints of dog biting incidents in the city and directed that the campaign against stray dogs should be expedited to protect people.

While presiding over a meeting at his office, the Deputy Commissioner asked the municipal administration Khairpur to ensure that the campaign was carried out in a very effective and fast manner.

"I have received many applications from citizens. This is very serious issue.

We cannot leave children playing on streets and roads, and the pedestrians at the mercy of the stray dogs," he asserted.

He also called for regular monitoring of the campaign and sought progress report in this regard after every two weeks.

He said the residents of Abid Colony, Mir Ali Bazar, Ghareeb Abad, bachal Shah Muhalla, Talpur colony, Inar Colony, Citizens Colony and Luqman Nizmani pointed out that stray dogs were roaming in the streets, posing serious threat to pedestrians, especially women and children.