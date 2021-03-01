DC Khairpur for strict action against profiteers, hoarders

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khairpur Ahmed Ali Qureshi on Monday on visited vegetable and fruit market and directed the officers of market committee to ensure sufficient availability of daily use items in the markets

SUKKUR , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khairpur Ahmed Ali Qureshi on Monday on visited vegetable and fruit market and directed the officers of market committee to ensure sufficient availability of daily use items in the markets.

DC directed the officers concerned to ensure the implementation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) for the safety of people from coronavirus in the vegetable and fruit market.

He inspected the attendance as well as cleanliness arrangements in the market. He also inspected various stall and checked the quality of vegetables and fruits.

He reviewed the bidding process and said that fruits and vegetables sale was being monitored regularly, adding that zero tolerance would be exercised against profiteers and hoarders.