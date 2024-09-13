Open Menu

DC Khairpur Imposes Ban To Maintain Law And Order During Rabi-ul-Awal

Muhammad Irfan Published September 13, 2024 | 04:30 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Khairpur Syed Ahmed Fawad Friday had imposed section 144 from till October 6 for the peaceful conduct of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAWW) ceremonies and to maintain law and order in the Khairpur district.

According to a Revenue Officer, "It is imperative to take immediate pre-emptive measures to avoid a law and order situation.

It imposes a ban on display of arms, using of Loud Speakers, Wall chalking and holding any kind of rallies without permission from the authorized institution."

The order also also prohibits the playing of audio-video cassettes and printing material promoting hatred and sectarianism.

