DC Khairpur inspects Degree College in Nara

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khairpur, Fayaz Hussain Rahujo, took notice of a viral social media report regarding the lack of facilities at the Degree College in Narra Taluka. He visited the college to inspect the situation and review the facilities, academic activities, and staff attendance on Monday.

During his visit, DC Rahujo met with students, professors, and staff, and took detailed notes on the issues faced by the institution. He was accompanied by Assistant Commissioner Narra, Wasim Elahi Laghari, and other officials.

He emphasized that the district administration's top priority is to improve academic and extracurricular activities in educational institutions.

He assured that the administration would take concrete steps to address the college's issues, including writing to the Provincial Minister of Education and Director of Colleges to provide necessary facilities.

"Our top priority is to ensure that students in Nara Taluka have access to quality education without facing any difficulties," DC Rahujo said. "We will ensure that the issues are addressed on a priority basis, and students can focus on their studies without any hurdles."

The Deputy Commissioner also assured the professors, lecturers, and students that the DC Office is always open for meetings and communication. "You can reach out to us anytime, and we will do our best to address your concerns," he added.