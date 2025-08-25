DC Khairpur Inspects Degree College In Nara
Muhammad Irfan Published August 25, 2025 | 12:30 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khairpur, Fayaz Hussain Rahujo, took notice of a viral social media report regarding the lack of facilities at the Degree College in Narra Taluka. He visited the college to inspect the situation and review the facilities, academic activities, and staff attendance on Monday.
During his visit, DC Rahujo met with students, professors, and staff, and took detailed notes on the issues faced by the institution. He was accompanied by Assistant Commissioner Narra, Wasim Elahi Laghari, and other officials.
He emphasized that the district administration's top priority is to improve academic and extracurricular activities in educational institutions.
He assured that the administration would take concrete steps to address the college's issues, including writing to the Provincial Minister of Education and Director of Colleges to provide necessary facilities.
"Our top priority is to ensure that students in Nara Taluka have access to quality education without facing any difficulties," DC Rahujo said. "We will ensure that the issues are addressed on a priority basis, and students can focus on their studies without any hurdles."
The Deputy Commissioner also assured the professors, lecturers, and students that the DC Office is always open for meetings and communication. "You can reach out to us anytime, and we will do our best to address your concerns," he added.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2025
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..
Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 countries with combined follo ..
UAE and Angola: A promising development partnership
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 August 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Bus ran over motorbike rider to death near Hadali1 minute ago
-
DC Khairpur inspects Degree College in Nara1 minute ago
-
National AI policy to boost growth, innovation11 minutes ago
-
380 kg meat seized,40kgs mangoes confiscated21 minutes ago
-
AJK emerges most affected by natural catastrophes in country: Secretary, SDMA1 hour ago
-
5 dengue cases reported amid strengthened control measures in district1 hour ago
-
Khatm-e-Nabuwwat Day to be observed across Pakistan and the world on September 713 hours ago
-
Dialogue only way forward for political stability: Tariq Fazal13 hours ago
-
PFA cracks down on adulterated food in Chiniot13 hours ago
-
Central Milad Council meeting held in Kohat with great enthusiasm13 hours ago
-
Delivery and governance top agenda for govt :Qaiser Sheikh13 hours ago
-
Mehfil-e-Milad to mark 1500th Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) celebrations on August 25th13 hours ago