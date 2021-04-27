DC Khairpur inspects Ramazan Sasta bazar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Khairpur Ahmed Ali Qureshi on Tuesday paid a surprise visit to Ramazan Sasta bazar and inspected various shops and stalls set up at Umbrella Chowk Khairpur.

The DC said the district administration was trying its level best to ensure maximum facilities to buyers in connection with the supply of flour, ghee, sugar and other commodities.

He also inquired about the availability of facilities to buyers and also interacted with people on the occasion.