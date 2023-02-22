UrduPoint.com

DC Khairpur Inspects Several Departments Of DHQ

Umer Jamshaid Published February 22, 2023 | 01:20 PM

DC Khairpur inspects several departments of DHQ

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khairpur, Dr Sharjeel Noor Channa on Wednesday visited District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital and directed its administration to take appropriate steps for improving treatment facilities.

He inspected various departments and visited Anti-Dengue Ward and directed that all treatment facilities should be available for dengue patients.

He also visited emergency ward, OPD and other sections of the hospital and inquired from the patients about the performance of hospital doctors and paramedics.

He directed the hospital staff to ensure in-time health facilities to the patients.

He also directed to improve standard of cleanliness in the hospital up to satisfactory level and said that a neat and clean environment should be maintained in the hospital at all times.

He checked the implementation of hygiene rules at the hospital canteen and clarified that quality food items should be sold at fixed prices.

More Stories From Pakistan

