DC Khairpur Meets District Peace Committee Members

Umer Jamshaid Published July 18, 2022 | 02:30 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Khairpur, Saifullah Abro on Monday called on members of district peace committee and commended the services rendered by the religious scholars and social workers for maintaining an atmosphere of peace and tolerance in the district.

Expressing happiness and contentment, he said that scholars of all schools of thought in Khairpur district were united, which was a guarantee of lasting peace.

The DC said that religious scholars should teach tolerance, love and obedience to the rules and especially in their Friday sermons. He said that he would maintain close contact with scholars and would always welcome their suggestions for peace.

SSP Khairpur Zafar Malik, Rangers, Revenue and other officers concerned were also present in the meeting.

The participants of meeting assured him of their full support for establishment of peace in the district.

