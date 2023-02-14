DC Khairpur pays visit at DHQ hospital

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2023 ) :The deputy commissioner, Khairpur Dr Sharjeel Noor Channa on Tuesday paid a visit to District Headquarter (DHQ) Hospital Khairpur and inspected different wards of the hospital. He expressed satisfaction with the cleanliness at the hospital as it was much better compared to other hospitals.

On knowing about the lack of clean drinking water in the hospital, the DC ordered the hospital administration to install a water filtration plant at the facility. He also talked to the patients and inquired if they were satisfied with the situation at the hospital.

DC Channa also inspected the child ward, and CT scan centre and issued directives to the hospital administration for improvement in those wards.