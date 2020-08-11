DC Khairpur reviews arrangements for Muharram

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :The Deputy Commissioner, Khairpur, Ahmed Ali Qureshi presided over a meeting related to security measures and maintaining religious harmony during Muharram-ul-Haram at his office on Tuesday.

The meeting was attended by SSP Khairpur Amir Saud Magsi, Rangers Wing Commander Colonel Imran Haider, DHO Dr Muhammad Hussain Abro, MS Civil Hospital Khairpur Dr Kaleemullah Memon, DIB In-charge Ali Gul Mallah and President Shia Coordination Council Syed Jaffer Shah. Addressing the meeting, DC Khairpur directed the additional deputy commissioners to hold meetings with Shia representatives in their respective districts to address their genuine concerns and chalk out security plans for the routes of the mourning processions and Majalis programmes.

The DC Khairpur also directed the SSP Khairpur to chalk out a security contingency plan for Muharram, advising him to issue identity cards to all the volunteers of the mourning processions. He asked all senior members of Shia Liaison Council to strictly follow the SOPs against coronavirus during the processions and gatherings.