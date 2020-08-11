UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC Khairpur Reviews Arrangements For Muharram

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 11th August 2020 | 01:10 PM

DC Khairpur reviews arrangements for Muharram

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :The Deputy Commissioner, Khairpur, Ahmed Ali Qureshi presided over a meeting related to security measures and maintaining religious harmony during Muharram-ul-Haram at his office on Tuesday.

The meeting was attended by SSP Khairpur Amir Saud Magsi, Rangers Wing Commander Colonel Imran Haider, DHO Dr Muhammad Hussain Abro, MS Civil Hospital Khairpur Dr Kaleemullah Memon, DIB In-charge Ali Gul Mallah and President Shia Coordination Council Syed Jaffer Shah. Addressing the meeting, DC Khairpur directed the additional deputy commissioners to hold meetings with Shia representatives in their respective districts to address their genuine concerns and chalk out security plans for the routes of the mourning processions and Majalis programmes.

The DC Khairpur also directed the SSP Khairpur to chalk out a security contingency plan for Muharram, advising him to issue identity cards to all the volunteers of the mourning processions. He asked all senior members of Shia Liaison Council to strictly follow the SOPs against coronavirus during the processions and gatherings.

Related Topics

Rangers Khairpur Saud Dubai Islamic Bank All Muharram Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Illegal appointments and promotions in LHC establi ..

3 minutes ago

Minorities Day is being observed today

2 hours ago

Maryam Nawaz to appear before NAB today

2 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate Chad President on Indepen ..

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Aug 11, 2020 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.