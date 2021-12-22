UrduPoint.com

DC Khairpur Reviews Corona Vaccination Process

Wed 22nd December 2021

Deputy Commissioner, Khairpur, Tariq Chandio on Wednesday presided over a meeting to review the corona vaccination process and future plan being continued in the district

He underlined the need of tangible and productive efforts and directed officers concerned including health department, revenue department to accelerate the corona vaccination process while utilization all available resources.

He sought the cooperation and well coordination of Social Welfare and representatives of different organizations to achieve set targets within fixed period.

DC Chandio stressed the all department concerned to ensure proper data entry process of the vaccination on the daily basis.

