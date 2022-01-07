UrduPoint.com

DC Khairpur Reviews Polio Immunization Campaign's Arrangements

Muhammad Irfan Published January 07, 2022 | 08:49 PM

The Deputy Commissioner (DC), Khairpur, Tariq Hussain on Friday said no negligence would be tolerated in the forthcoming polio immunization campaign in the district

While chairing a meeting regarding arrangements for the campaign in the district the Deputy Commissioner said no one would be allowed to demonstrate careless attitude towards the campaign.

"We have to ensure immunization of each and every child below five years of age", he stressed, said a news release issued here.

Health Officers and other concerned officials were in attendance in the meeting.

The necessary arrangements made for the forthcoming polio immunization campaign in the district were reviewed during the meeting.

The Deputy Commissioner stressed upon the need to make effective measures for the immunization campaign all over the district. The DHO briefed the meeting about the arrangements and target of the campaign.

