DC Khairpur Suspended Eight Revenue Collectors

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 59 minutes ago Mon 19th July 2021 | 08:03 PM

DC Khairpur suspended eight revenue collectors

Eight revenue collectors (Tapedars) were suspended over the charges of providing false data or involved in data fudging regarding paddy cultivation

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2021 ) :Eight revenue collectors (Tapedars) were suspended over the charges of providing false data or involved in data fudging regarding paddy cultivation.

According to DC Khairpur officials on Monday, there was a complete ban on the cultivation of the paddy crop in Khairpur, while the revenue collectors had furnished a negative report about the cultivation of paddy rice in Khairpur.

When the deputy commissioner Khairpur Raja Tariq Chandio had given a surprise visit, he found rice cultivation in Faiz Gunj Taluka, Thari Mirwah, Khairpur and other areas.

The DC had suspended eight revenue collectors and directed the staff, especially Mukhtiyarkars to eliminate the cultivated rice crop from their jurisdictions.

