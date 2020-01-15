DC Khairpur takes notice of news report about problems of patients

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khairpur, Naeem Ahmed Sindhu on Wednesday asked the District Health Officer (DHO) Khairpur to visit government owned healthcare facilities and ensure availability of medicines

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khairpur, Naeem Ahmed Sindhu on Wednesday asked the District Health Officer (DHO) Khairpur to visit government owned healthcare facilities and ensure availability of medicines.

The DC had taken notice of news report about problems faced by patients visiting the hospitals, Basic Health Units (BHU) and other facilities due to shortage of needed medicines.

In his another directive, the DC has ordered to be provided with a detailed report about preventive and curative measures adopted bythe health department.