UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC Khairpur Takes Notice Of News Report About Problems Of Patients

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 15th January 2020 | 04:56 PM

DC Khairpur takes notice of news report about problems of patients

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khairpur, Naeem Ahmed Sindhu on Wednesday asked the District Health Officer (DHO) Khairpur to visit government owned healthcare facilities and ensure availability of medicines

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khairpur, Naeem Ahmed Sindhu on Wednesday asked the District Health Officer (DHO) Khairpur to visit government owned healthcare facilities and ensure availability of medicines.

The DC had taken notice of news report about problems faced by patients visiting the hospitals, Basic Health Units (BHU) and other facilities due to shortage of needed medicines.

In his another directive, the DC has ordered to be provided with a detailed report about preventive and curative measures adopted bythe health department.

Related Topics

Shortage Visit Khairpur Government

Recent Stories

Excise deptt launches grand operation against unre ..

2 minutes ago

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sukkur, Irfa ..

2 minutes ago

Legendary poet Mohsin Naqvi rules masses heart thr ..

2 minutes ago

The Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) imposes fine on ..

2 minutes ago

British Airways-owner slams Flybe rescue

2 minutes ago

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) sheds 11 points to c ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.