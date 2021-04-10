DC Khairpur visits Civil Hospital, inspects wards

Deputy Commissioner (DC), Khairpur Ahmed Ali Qureshi on Saturday paid a visit to Government Civil Hospital and inspected different wards of the hospital

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC), Khairpur Ahmed Ali Qureshi on Saturday paid a visit to Government Civil Hospital and inspected different wards of the hospital.

He expressed satisfaction over the cleanliness at the hospital as it was much better compared to other hospitals.

Upon coming to know about the lack of clean drinking water in the hospital, the DC ordered the hospital administration to install a water filtration plant at the facility. He also talked to the patients and inquired if they were satisfied with the situation at the hospital.

DC Qureshi also inspected the child ward, CT scan center and issued directives to the hospital administration for improvement in those wards.