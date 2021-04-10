UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC Khairpur Visits Civil Hospital, Inspects Wards

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sat 10th April 2021 | 08:12 PM

DC Khairpur visits Civil Hospital, inspects wards

Deputy Commissioner (DC), Khairpur Ahmed Ali Qureshi on Saturday paid a visit to Government Civil Hospital and inspected different wards of the hospital

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC), Khairpur Ahmed Ali Qureshi on Saturday paid a visit to Government Civil Hospital and inspected different wards of the hospital.

He expressed satisfaction over the cleanliness at the hospital as it was much better compared to other hospitals.

Upon coming to know about the lack of clean drinking water in the hospital, the DC ordered the hospital administration to install a water filtration plant at the facility. He also talked to the patients and inquired if they were satisfied with the situation at the hospital.

DC Qureshi also inspected the child ward, CT scan center and issued directives to the hospital administration for improvement in those wards.

Related Topics

Water Visit Khairpur Government

Recent Stories

Man kills wife over attending marriage function

1 second ago

India, China Discuss Further Disengagement at Bord ..

3 seconds ago

Police arrest nine accused in 45 theft incidents

4 seconds ago

38th death anniversary of Ahmed Rushdi on April 11 ..

4 minutes ago

Police arrest two drug peddlers, liquor, gutka rec ..

4 minutes ago

Promise of setting up university in each district ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.