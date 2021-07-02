DC Khairpur visits KMCH, reviews services

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Khairpur, Tariq Chandio on Friday visited Khairpur Medical College Hospital and reviewed Emergency, Operation Theater and other services at the Hospital.

District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Muhammad Hassan Abro while giving briefing said good quality treatment was being ensured for patients,adding teaching and training units were under special focus.

DC said the problems of the Hospital were being resolved on priority basis. DC Chandio further said that we should work positively to serve the nation.