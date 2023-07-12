Open Menu

DC Khairpur Visits Protective Embankments

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 12, 2023 | 05:10 PM

DC Khairpur visits protective embankments

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC), Khairpur, Dr Sharjeel Noor Channa on Wednesday visited Mirwah and Rohri Canals protective embankments of River Indus along with irrigation officials and termed the overall situation of the embankments satisfactory.

The Deputy Commissioner directed irrigation officials to further improve embankments and ensure reinforcement of all sensitive points before monsoon rains.

Executive Engineer, briefed that overall situation of embankments were satisfactory as level of protective embankments was raised after super flood's floods and stone pitching of embankments were also carried out.

