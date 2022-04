DC Khairpur visits shrine of Sachal Sarmast (RA)

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khairpur, Saifullah Abro on Wednesday visited the shrine of Hazrat Sachal Sarmast (RA) at Daraza Sharif near Ranipur, Khairpur district

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2022 ) :The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khairpur, Saifullah Abro on Wednesday visited the shrine of Hazrat Sachal Sarmast (RA) at Daraza Sharif near Ranipur, Khairpur district.

Assistant Commissioner (AC) Gambat and officials of Auqaf and Culture departments accompanied him.

They reviewed arrangements for the annual Urs celebrations, which will begin from 15th Ramadan.

Officials said the Culture department was making efforts for the promotion and revival of centuries old culture of Sindh province.