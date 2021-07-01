UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC Khairpur Vows To Resolve Issues Of Business Community On Priority Basis

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 01st July 2021 | 02:30 PM

DC Khairpur vows to resolve issues of business community on priority basis

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khairpur, Tariq Hussain Chandio on Thursday assured the local business community that he will resolve their problems on priority basis.

A delegation of a mobile Market Association Khairpur visited the office of the Deputy Commissioner and congratulated him on being re-appointed as DC Khairpur.

Addressing the delegation, Deputy Commissioner assured that he would play a vital role in resolving the key issues of the local business community so that they could be facilitated in promoting business activities.

He said that he was fully aware of the major issues of traders and industrialists.

He further said that his doors were opened for the business community and reiterated that the district administration would provide full cooperation in resolving their problems.

He further said that the business community has been cooperating with the district administration in many initiatives and would continue to cooperate in the future as well.

Related Topics

Business Mobile Khairpur Market

Recent Stories

UAE Embassy in Seoul organises webinar on women’ ..

36 minutes ago

Maryam Nawaz to lead election campaign in AJK from ..

43 minutes ago

All Banks, financial institutions will remain clos ..

51 minutes ago

PM vows to further strengthen relations with China

1 hour ago

Shahzad Akbar calls on LHC CJ-Designate Mohammad A ..

2 hours ago

UAE renews commitment to strengthening cybersecuri ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.