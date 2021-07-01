DC Khairpur vows to resolve issues of business community on priority basis

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khairpur, Tariq Hussain Chandio on Thursday assured the local business community that he will resolve their problems on priority basis.

A delegation of a mobile Market Association Khairpur visited the office of the Deputy Commissioner and congratulated him on being re-appointed as DC Khairpur.

Addressing the delegation, Deputy Commissioner assured that he would play a vital role in resolving the key issues of the local business community so that they could be facilitated in promoting business activities.

He said that he was fully aware of the major issues of traders and industrialists.

He further said that his doors were opened for the business community and reiterated that the district administration would provide full cooperation in resolving their problems.

He further said that the business community has been cooperating with the district administration in many initiatives and would continue to cooperate in the future as well.