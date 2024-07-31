Open Menu

DC Khanewal Chairs Meeting Of Emergency Response Committee

Muhammad Irfan Published July 31, 2024 | 10:21 PM

DC Khanewal chairs meeting of emergency response committee

A meeting of the District Emergency Response Committee on Wednesday was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Muhand Ali Bukhari, in which he expressed satisfaction over the ongoing anti-dengue activities in the district and asked the Health Department and Lions Departments to speed up field surveillance

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2024) A meeting of the District Emergency Response Committee on Wednesday was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Muhand Ali Bukhari, in which he expressed satisfaction over the ongoing anti-dengue activities in the district and asked the Health Department and Lions Departments to speed up field surveillance.

During the meeting, CEO of Health, Dr Syed Ali Mehdi, gave a briefing on the ongoing anti-dengue measures in the district.

Officers from the Department of Health, Agriculture, Social Welfare, Population Welfare, Livestock, education, Colleges, and other departments participated in the meeting.

APP/qmb/378

Related Topics

Education Population Welfare Agriculture From

Recent Stories

Muqam expresses hope talks with JI to be fruitful

Muqam expresses hope talks with JI to be fruitful

7 hours ago
 IPP contracts not being renewed: Musadik Malik

IPP contracts not being renewed: Musadik Malik

7 hours ago
 Swimmer Anna Carolina expelled from Olympics for n ..

Swimmer Anna Carolina expelled from Olympics for night out with boyfriend

7 hours ago
 Govt decreases petrol price by Rs6.17

Govt decreases petrol price by Rs6.17

7 hours ago
 One year on 'Mars': Inside NASA's ultra-realistic ..

One year on 'Mars': Inside NASA's ultra-realistic isolation study

7 hours ago
 Provinces agree to continue consultation for addre ..

Provinces agree to continue consultation for addressal of water distribution

7 hours ago
Palestinian detainees subjected to arbitrary deten ..

Palestinian detainees subjected to arbitrary detention, torture: UN report; Gute ..

7 hours ago
 Motorcyclist crushed to death in Jand

Motorcyclist crushed to death in Jand

7 hours ago
 Govt committed to export led growth through compre ..

Govt committed to export led growth through comprehensive strategy: Ahsan Iqbal

7 hours ago
 Govt focuses on preservation of wildlife: MNA

Govt focuses on preservation of wildlife: MNA

7 hours ago
 FBR collects Rs 659.2 bln in 1st month of FY 2024- ..

FBR collects Rs 659.2 bln in 1st month of FY 2024-25

7 hours ago
 Privatization of DISCOs, use of Thar coal to help ..

Privatization of DISCOs, use of Thar coal to help reduce energy prices: Awais

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan