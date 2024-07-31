DC Khanewal Chairs Meeting Of Emergency Response Committee
Muhammad Irfan Published July 31, 2024 | 10:21 PM
A meeting of the District Emergency Response Committee on Wednesday was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Muhand Ali Bukhari, in which he expressed satisfaction over the ongoing anti-dengue activities in the district and asked the Health Department and Lions Departments to speed up field surveillance
KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2024) A meeting of the District Emergency Response Committee on Wednesday was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Muhand Ali Bukhari, in which he expressed satisfaction over the ongoing anti-dengue activities in the district and asked the Health Department and Lions Departments to speed up field surveillance.
During the meeting, CEO of Health, Dr Syed Ali Mehdi, gave a briefing on the ongoing anti-dengue measures in the district.
Officers from the Department of Health, Agriculture, Social Welfare, Population Welfare, Livestock, education, Colleges, and other departments participated in the meeting.
APP/qmb/378
Recent Stories
Muqam expresses hope talks with JI to be fruitful
IPP contracts not being renewed: Musadik Malik
Swimmer Anna Carolina expelled from Olympics for night out with boyfriend
Govt decreases petrol price by Rs6.17
One year on 'Mars': Inside NASA's ultra-realistic isolation study
Provinces agree to continue consultation for addressal of water distribution
Palestinian detainees subjected to arbitrary detention, torture: UN report; Gute ..
Motorcyclist crushed to death in Jand
Govt committed to export led growth through comprehensive strategy: Ahsan Iqbal
Govt focuses on preservation of wildlife: MNA
FBR collects Rs 659.2 bln in 1st month of FY 2024-25
Privatization of DISCOs, use of Thar coal to help reduce energy prices: Awais
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PTI chief seeks power by creating conflicts: Khawaja Asif7 hours ago
-
Media's role pivotal in promoting timely availability of data for Sustainable Population Growth7 hours ago
-
Nutshell Group announces strategic expansion into Middle East; promotes Mehrunisa Azhar to COO for P ..7 hours ago
-
Over 5 mln Muslims perform prayers at Prophet's Mosque in a week7 hours ago
-
Muqam expresses hope talks with JI to be fruitful7 hours ago
-
IPP contracts not being renewed: Musadik Malik7 hours ago
-
Provinces agree to continue consultation for addressal of water distribution7 hours ago
-
Motorcyclist crushed to death in Jand7 hours ago
-
Govt focuses on preservation of wildlife: MNA7 hours ago
-
Privatization of DISCOs, use of Thar coal to help reduce energy prices: Awais7 hours ago
-
Murree's development projects to boost tourism, says Raja Usama Sarwar7 hours ago
-
Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sardar Ali Amin Khan Gandapur for integrated strategy to promote i ..7 hours ago