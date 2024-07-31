DC Khanewal chairs meeting of emergency response committee

A meeting of the District Emergency Response Committee on Wednesday was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Muhand Ali Bukhari, in which he expressed satisfaction over the ongoing anti-dengue activities in the district and asked the Health Department and Lions Departments to speed up field surveillance

During the meeting, CEO of Health, Dr Syed Ali Mehdi, gave a briefing on the ongoing anti-dengue measures in the district.

Officers from the Department of Health, Agriculture, Social Welfare, Population Welfare, Livestock, education, Colleges, and other departments participated in the meeting.

