DC Khanewal Cracks Down On Price Hikes Ahead Of Eid Ul Azha

Faizan Hashmi Published June 10, 2024 | 09:52 PM

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Bukhari on Monday chaired a meeting and took a strong stance against price hikes before Eid ul Azha in Khanewal District.

According to DC Office, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Bukhari ordered Price Control Magistrates to increase inspections and jail habitual profiteers.

He emphasized the need for fixed prices for meat, poultry, bread and naan, and monitoring at bakeries and stores.

The meeting reported that profiteers were fined Rs 1,016,000 and ten shopkeepers were arrested with three facing legal action.

This crackdown aims to protect consumers from price exploitation before Eid ul Azha.

DC Khanewal's message is clear, no tolerance for price hikes.

