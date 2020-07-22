DC Khanewal for improving cleanliness drive before eid

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2020 ) :DC Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi has ordered local governments to improve cleanliness drive after current heavy rains lashed across the district before fast approaching eid here.

In a new direction issued on Wednesday, he asked sanitary workers to drain out rain water with lifting up heaps and garbage forthwith. He ordered authority concerned to improve street lights which went out of order after current rain. DC also presided over District Steering Committee meeting to review its performance and give further guideline to control coronavirus.

He instructed steering committee's members to improve capacity of registered employees of Tiger Force remarkably.

District president PTI Mehr Imran Parvez, ADCG, Assistant Commissioner and other members participated in the meeting.

Zaheer Abbas Sherazi said steering committee members were playing pivotal role for holding lockdown and observing SOPs. He ordered to make regular checking at petrol pumps to ensure fuel being provided at correct measures and prices.

Assistant Commissioners were directed to improve connections with Tiger Force on regular basis. PTI district president said PM Imran Khan himself was monitoring Tiger Force's performance. He said PTI's local leadership was with district administration for effective implementation of policies being chalked out in better interest of the masses.