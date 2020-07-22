UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC Khanewal For Improving Cleanliness Drive Before Eid

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 22nd July 2020 | 05:30 PM

DC Khanewal for improving cleanliness drive before eid

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2020 ) :DC Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi has ordered local governments to improve cleanliness drive after current heavy rains lashed across the district before fast approaching eid here.

In a new direction issued on Wednesday, he asked sanitary workers to drain out rain water with lifting up heaps and garbage forthwith. He ordered authority concerned to improve street lights which went out of order after current rain. DC also presided over District Steering Committee meeting to review its performance and give further guideline to control coronavirus.

He instructed steering committee's members to improve capacity of registered employees of Tiger Force remarkably.

District president PTI Mehr Imran Parvez, ADCG, Assistant Commissioner and other members participated in the meeting.

Zaheer Abbas Sherazi said steering committee members were playing pivotal role for holding lockdown and observing SOPs. He ordered to make regular checking at petrol pumps to ensure fuel being provided at correct measures and prices.

Assistant Commissioners were directed to improve connections with Tiger Force on regular basis. PTI district president said PM Imran Khan himself was monitoring Tiger Force's performance. He said PTI's local leadership was with district administration for effective implementation of policies being chalked out in better interest of the masses.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Petrol Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Water EID National University Rains Coronavirus

Recent Stories

SC takes notice of objectionable content on social ..

2 minutes ago

International Forum for Women and Sports: Frenchwo ..

18 minutes ago

Bilawal says untrained people are running Punjab

22 minutes ago

Dubai Trade, Global Supply Chain Academy to launch ..

34 minutes ago

PBIF calls to control tumbling exchange rate.: Mia ..

39 minutes ago

PM extends condolences on loss of lives due to COV ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.