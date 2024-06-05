DC Khanewal organizes "Say No to Plastic" campaign

On the instructions of Chief Minister of Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the use of plastic bags has been banned in the Khanewal district. The district administration has implemented a zero-tolerance policy to ensure the ban on plastic shoppers and plastic items

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) On the instructions of Chief Minister of Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the use of plastic bags has been banned in the Khanewal district. The district administration has implemented a zero-tolerance policy to ensure the ban on plastic shoppers and plastic items. In this regard, an awareness walk was organized at Sanglanwala Chowk under the leadership of Deputy Commissioner Khanewal Muhammad Ali Bukhari and MPA Rana Muhammad Saleem Hanif.

The DC and the Provincial Assembly member distributed cotton bags among traders and citizens. ADG Aitezaz Anjum, Assistant Commissioner Ahmed Naveed Baloch, and trade leaders were also present on this occasion.

Bukhari said that from June 6, heavy fines will be imposed for supplying plastic bags, shoppers, and plastic bottles.

The trade community and manufacturers should use alternatives to plastic. MPA Rana Muhammad Saleem Hanif stated that the ban on plastic bags by the Chief Minister of Punjab is to make the environment healthier. Citizens should make Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz's "Say No to Plastic" campaign successful.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Bukhari later briefed the media about the campaign regarding the ban on the use of plastic bags. He demanded that the media should play a full role in the awareness campaign about the ban. The DC clearly announced that strict action will be taken against those who manufacture and sell plastic bags.

