DC Khanewal Organizes "Say No To Plastic" Campaign
Umer Jamshaid Published June 05, 2024 | 11:39 PM
On the instructions of Chief Minister of Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the use of plastic bags has been banned in the Khanewal district. The district administration has implemented a zero-tolerance policy to ensure the ban on plastic shoppers and plastic items
KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) On the instructions of Chief Minister of Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the use of plastic bags has been banned in the Khanewal district. The district administration has implemented a zero-tolerance policy to ensure the ban on plastic shoppers and plastic items. In this regard, an awareness walk was organized at Sanglanwala Chowk under the leadership of Deputy Commissioner Khanewal Muhammad Ali Bukhari and MPA Rana Muhammad Saleem Hanif.
The DC and the Provincial Assembly member distributed cotton bags among traders and citizens. ADG Aitezaz Anjum, Assistant Commissioner Ahmed Naveed Baloch, and trade leaders were also present on this occasion.
Bukhari said that from June 6, heavy fines will be imposed for supplying plastic bags, shoppers, and plastic bottles.
The trade community and manufacturers should use alternatives to plastic. MPA Rana Muhammad Saleem Hanif stated that the ban on plastic bags by the Chief Minister of Punjab is to make the environment healthier. Citizens should make Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz's "Say No to Plastic" campaign successful.
Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Bukhari later briefed the media about the campaign regarding the ban on the use of plastic bags. He demanded that the media should play a full role in the awareness campaign about the ban. The DC clearly announced that strict action will be taken against those who manufacture and sell plastic bags.
APP/aqi/378
Recent Stories
Andreeva shocks ailing Sabalenka, faces Paolini in French Open semis
Rohit plays down injury scare after India rout Ireland in T20 World Cup
Nature reborn a year after Ukraine dam blast
Over 9000 cusec water released in 2 canals after 94% sowing target achieved in M ..
Sabalenka eyes French Open semis, Rybakina beaten by Paolini
World will likely temporarily pass 1.5C climate limit by 2028: UN
IG emphasizes IT’s importance in NHMP modernizing
Planet overheating, ban fossil fuel ads: UN chief
Andreeva stuns Sabalenka, youngest Grand Slam semi-finalist since 1997
Canada central bank cuts key lending rate, signals more ahead
President Asif Ali Zardari summons NA, Senate sessions
Paolini sinks Rybakina to reach French Open semi-finals
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Over 9000 cusec water released in 2 canals after 94% sowing target achieved in Muzaffargarh10 minutes ago
-
IG emphasizes IT’s importance in NHMP modernizing3 minutes ago
-
President Asif Ali Zardari summons NA, Senate sessions3 minutes ago
-
Justice Athar Minallah issues dissenting note in NAB law amendments case3 minutes ago
-
3 drug peddlers arrested, hashish recovered3 minutes ago
-
Divisional Commissioner chairs high level meeting3 minutes ago
-
Govt chalks out multi level reforms for economic recovery: Coordinator to the Prime Minister Rana Ih ..3 minutes ago
-
ATC extends Shah Mehmood Qureshi's remand in May-9 violence cases3 minutes ago
-
Every dollar spent on water restoration yields $30 in recovery: Romina Khurshid Alam3 minutes ago
-
Bilawal highlights urgency of environmental protection & climate action2 minutes ago
-
Chief Minister of Gilgit-Baltistan Haji Gulbar Khan urges collective action to combat climate change3 minutes ago
-
No fee to be collected at sale points of sacrificial animals3 minutes ago