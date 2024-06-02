DC Khanewal Starts Monitoring Of Regional Hospitals
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 02, 2024 | 06:20 PM
KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2024) The district administration has implemented a new plan to enhance the quality of care provided at government hospitals, on the directive of the Punjab government.
Despite the Sunday holiday, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Bukhari paid a visit to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital in Kabirwala, Mian Chanu. Additionally, he paid an unexpected visit to the Jahanian and Rural Health Center Kachkho, where he examined the amenities offered to the patients.
On this occasion, he instructed the immediate installation of more fans in the waiting areas and the repair of the water coolers at THQ Hospital Kabirwala. He approached the parents in the pediatric measles wards and asked about the course of therapy.
Additionally, he visited with the staff members of the security and cleaning businesses and gave them instructions on how to carry out their jobs properly.
During his visit to THQ Hospital Jahanian and RHC, he examined the medicine store and patient arrival record codes. He also provided orders to finish the work of the 30-bed ward as soon as possible.
The deputy commissioner said that parents should support the administration. He said that children with measles are receiving all the facilities at Tehsil Hospital Kabirwala.
He noted that the measles situation has been under control and the district administration and the health department will work together to provide the best medical care possible for the populace.
CEO of Health, Dr Omar Ghori was also present on this occasion.
APP/afq/378
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 June 2024
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi visits Wagah Border
SC rules live-streaming of NAB Amendments case risks political misuse
Polio eradication from country top priority: ADC
CM Bugti gives Rs one million as compensation for Rashid Masih family
Tax collection up by 30%, inflation to decrease further: Musadik Malik
Indonesian envoy shares strategies for pluralism at ‘Jamia Dar-ul-Uloom Haqqan ..
PM congratulates first Christian female brigadier in Army Medical Corps
Blome lauds remarkable achievements of alumni, students, teachers
NEPRA determines quarterly tariff adjustment for 3rd quarter: Awais
Convict sentenced to 9 years in prison for drug peddling
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Punjab CM's 'No to Plastic' initiative to be launched on 5th7 minutes ago
-
Advisor Tourism Zahid Chanzeb visits Peshawar Museum7 minutes ago
-
Married woman dies mysteriously7 minutes ago
-
All set to launch campaign against plastic use: Marriyum Aurangzeb7 minutes ago
-
Indonesian envoy shares strategies for pluralism at ‘Jamia Dar-ul-Uloom Haqqania’17 minutes ago
-
Punjab minister announces significant initiatives for minorities27 minutes ago
-
PFA seizes smelly meat27 minutes ago
-
PHA launches Korean grass project27 minutes ago
-
Three labourers injured as roof collapses37 minutes ago
-
Traffic Police intensifies crackdown on violations in Taxila37 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt to set up designated barracks for beggar mafia chiefs37 minutes ago
-
Govt colleges to organize MDCAT classes to facilitate students47 minutes ago