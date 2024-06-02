DC Khanewal starts monitoring of regional hospitals

(@FahadShabbir)

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2024) The district administration has implemented a new plan to enhance the quality of care provided at government hospitals, on the directive of the Punjab government.

Despite the Sunday holiday, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Bukhari paid a visit to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital in Kabirwala, Mian Chanu. Additionally, he paid an unexpected visit to the Jahanian and Rural Health Center Kachkho, where he examined the amenities offered to the patients.

On this occasion, he instructed the immediate installation of more fans in the waiting areas and the repair of the water coolers at THQ Hospital Kabirwala. He approached the parents in the pediatric measles wards and asked about the course of therapy.

Additionally, he visited with the staff members of the security and cleaning businesses and gave them instructions on how to carry out their jobs properly.

During his visit to THQ Hospital Jahanian and RHC, he examined the medicine store and patient arrival record codes. He also provided orders to finish the work of the 30-bed ward as soon as possible.

The deputy commissioner said that parents should support the administration. He said that children with measles are receiving all the facilities at Tehsil Hospital Kabirwala.

He noted that the measles situation has been under control and the district administration and the health department will work together to provide the best medical care possible for the populace.

CEO of Health, Dr Omar Ghori was also present on this occasion.

APP/afq/378