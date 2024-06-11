DC Khanewal Takes Steps To Check Overcharging In Public Transport Duriing Eid
Sumaira FH Published June 11, 2024 | 10:00 PM
KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) Deputy Commissioner, Muhammad Ali Bukhari on Tuesday has taken steps to prevent public transport companies from overcharging passengers during Eid in Khanewal.
According to Deputy Commissioner Office, the DC visited bus terminals and wagon stands, meeting passengers and checking fares. He also inspected the facilities, ensuring cleanliness and adequate amenities.
Bukhari ordered the District Regional Transport Authority to enforce reduced fares.
He further said that transport companies found overcharging will face severe penalties, including office closures and heavy fines, DC said.
District administration teams will be on high alert during the holidays to ensure compliance, he added.
The DC also inspected the temporary cattle market, ensuring facilities for traders and buyers.
APP/aqk/378
