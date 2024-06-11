Open Menu

DC Khanewal Takes Steps To Check Overcharging In Public Transport Duriing Eid

Sumaira FH Published June 11, 2024 | 10:00 PM

DC Khanewal takes steps to check overcharging in public transport duriing Eid

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) Deputy Commissioner, Muhammad Ali Bukhari on Tuesday has taken steps to prevent public transport companies from overcharging passengers during Eid in Khanewal.

According to Deputy Commissioner Office, the DC visited bus terminals and wagon stands, meeting passengers and checking fares. He also inspected the facilities, ensuring cleanliness and adequate amenities.

Bukhari ordered the District Regional Transport Authority to enforce reduced fares.

He further said that transport companies found overcharging will face severe penalties, including office closures and heavy fines, DC said.

District administration teams will be on high alert during the holidays to ensure compliance, he added.

The DC also inspected the temporary cattle market, ensuring facilities for traders and buyers.

APP/aqk/378

Related Topics

Holidays Alert Khanewal Muhammad Ali Market From

Recent Stories

The Only 45W Charging Smartphone Under PKR 35K: re ..

The Only 45W Charging Smartphone Under PKR 35K: realme C63

3 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan opt to bowl first ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan opt to bowl first against Canada

3 hours ago
 Imran Khan agreed to engage in dialogue with govt: ..

Imran Khan agreed to engage in dialogue with govt: Barrister Gohar

3 hours ago
 The decision of the Ministry of Interior not to pr ..

The decision of the Ministry of Interior not to provide passports to those who s ..

4 hours ago
 Seamless Switch: The Infinix GT 20 Pro Transforms ..

Seamless Switch: The Infinix GT 20 Pro Transforms Your Work and Gaming Experienc ..

4 hours ago
 No option for Pakistan instead of going to IMF: Fi ..

No option for Pakistan instead of going to IMF: Finance Minister

4 hours ago
Eleven terrorists killed in IBO in Lakki Marwat: I ..

Eleven terrorists killed in IBO in Lakki Marwat: ISPR

5 hours ago
 Ishaq Dar in Amman to attend high-level conference ..

Ishaq Dar in Amman to attend high-level conference on Gaza

10 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan to play crucial m ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan to play crucial match against Canada

11 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 June 2024

13 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 June 2024

14 hours ago
 EU vote strengthens von der Leyen bid to keep top ..

EU vote strengthens von der Leyen bid to keep top job

22 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan