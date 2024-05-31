DC Khanewal takes steps to improve government hospitals

On the directions of the Chief Minister of Punjab, Deputy Commissioner Khanewal Muhammad Ali Bukhari has taken concrete steps to improve the conditions of government hospitals

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) On the directions of the Chief Minister of Punjab, Deputy Commissioner Khanewal Muhammad Ali Bukhari has taken concrete steps to improve the conditions of government hospitals.

In this regard, the Deputy Commissioner gave an ultimatum on Friday to improve service delivery in DHQ Hospital on the first visit to the hospital.

Meanwhile, he also directed improvements to service delivery in the isolation ward and emergency room, kept air conditioners functional, and installed more cold water coolers.

During his visit, he was also given a briefing about the arrival of patients in the X-ray room and CT scan section.

The Deputy Commissioner said on this occasion that there is ample stock of medicines in the hospital; there is no shortage. VIP protocol should be given to every patient coming to the hospital.

The CEO of Health, Dr. Umar Ghori, MS Dr. Amara, and other officials were also present on this occasion.

Earlier, the Deputy Commissioner also visited Khanewal Public school and University College and planted a sapling.

