Open Menu

DC Khanewal Takes Steps To Improve Government Hospitals

Umer Jamshaid Published May 31, 2024 | 08:47 PM

DC Khanewal takes steps to improve government hospitals

On the directions of the Chief Minister of Punjab, Deputy Commissioner Khanewal Muhammad Ali Bukhari has taken concrete steps to improve the conditions of government hospitals

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) On the directions of the Chief Minister of Punjab, Deputy Commissioner Khanewal Muhammad Ali Bukhari has taken concrete steps to improve the conditions of government hospitals. 

In this regard, the Deputy Commissioner gave an ultimatum on Friday to improve service delivery in DHQ Hospital on the first visit to the hospital. 

Meanwhile, he also directed improvements to service delivery in the isolation ward and emergency room, kept air conditioners functional, and installed more cold water coolers. 

During his visit, he was also given a briefing about the arrival of patients in the X-ray room and CT scan section.

The Deputy Commissioner said on this occasion that there is ample stock of medicines in the hospital; there is no shortage. VIP protocol should be given to every patient coming to the hospital. 

The CEO of Health, Dr. Umar Ghori, MS Dr. Amara, and other officials were also present on this occasion. 

Earlier, the Deputy Commissioner also visited Khanewal Public school and University College and planted a sapling. 

APP/qmb/378

Related Topics

Shortage Chief Minister Punjab Water Visit Khanewal Muhammad Ali Government

Recent Stories

PM calls for joint efforts to build a 'tobacco-fre ..

PM calls for joint efforts to build a 'tobacco-free' Pakistan

4 minutes ago
 Delegation of Buddhist monks called on Governor

Delegation of Buddhist monks called on Governor

4 minutes ago
 Ambassador Baloch visits Brussels Parliament

Ambassador Baloch visits Brussels Parliament

4 minutes ago
 Edu Ministry to establish ECE Centres in 50 rural, ..

Edu Ministry to establish ECE Centres in 50 rural, 10 urban schools

4 minutes ago
 16 gamblers held in Attock

16 gamblers held in Attock

4 minutes ago
 PAKSAT-MM1 launch marks new era of Pak-China space ..

PAKSAT-MM1 launch marks new era of Pak-China space technology cooperation: Ahsan

4 minutes ago
CEO IESCO holds Zoom meeting with media person

CEO IESCO holds Zoom meeting with media person

4 minutes ago
 PM chairs meeting to review progress of Pakistan S ..

PM chairs meeting to review progress of Pakistan Single Window Company

4 minutes ago
 Iran ex-speaker Larijani launches presidential bid

Iran ex-speaker Larijani launches presidential bid

34 minutes ago
 Animal markets to be set up in Punjab from June 6

Animal markets to be set up in Punjab from June 6

35 minutes ago
 State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) injects Rs 10.47 tri ..

State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) injects Rs 10.47 trillion into market

41 minutes ago
 UAJK demands increase in HEC budget

UAJK demands increase in HEC budget

37 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan