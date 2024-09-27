DC Kharan cracks down on crime

KHARAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Kharan Munir Ahmed Soomro on Thursday emphasized the need for stringent law enforcement, urging Levies officers to be vigilant and responsible in maintaining order.

In a high-level meeting, attended by top officials including Assistant Commissioner Kharan Rizwan Qadir and Levies officers, he focused on addressing performance issues and challenges within the Levies Force Kharan.

Soomro in the meeting, stressed the importance of diligence and accountability among Levies personnel and ordered the swift arrest of all accused individuals.

