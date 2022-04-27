UrduPoint.com

DC Kharan Dr, Khudar Raheem Mirwani Visits Public Library

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 27, 2022 | 05:20 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Kharan Dr. Khudar Raheem Mirwani visited Amir Azad Khan Noshirwani Public Library and Computer Lab on Wednesday.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Farooq Ahmed Shah also accompanied him.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kharan and Additional Deputy Commissioner Kharan were briefed about the Public Library by concerned official.

The DC also assured to solve all the problems including the functioning of the computer lab in the library saying that he would take all measures to provide all the facilities and to promote book reading among students.

He added that air-conditioning would be installed in the reading room of the library very soon so that there would be no hindrance in the study of the tastes of the students.

Deputy Commissioner Kharan also reviewed the books in the library and said that friendship with books increase knowledge.

