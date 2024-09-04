DC Kharan holds open court, resolves citizen complaints, vows timely solutions

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KHARAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Kharan, Munir Ahmad Soomro on Wednesday chaired an open court session at the DC office, where citizens shared their problems and concerns. The event was attended by high-ranking officials, including Commandant Kharan Rifle Rehan Mehmood, Wing Commander Colonel Khurram Ajab Malik, and SSP Kharan Muhammad Hashim.

On this occasion, citizens from various walks of life, including political and tribal dignitaries, scholars, and students, raised issues related to law and order, sanitation, health, education, and other sectors.

Deputy Commissioner Soomro assured the participants that the open court's purpose is to identify and address the problems promptly, and he vowed to take timely measures to resolve the issues.

