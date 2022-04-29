DC Kharan Khudar Rahim visits Sasta Bazaar of Ramadan

Deputy Commissioner Kharan Dr. Khudar Rahim Mirwani on Friday visited the Sasta Bazaar under the Ramadan subsidy package for the people on special directives of Prime Minister of Pakistan and the Chief Minister of Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Kharan Dr. Khudar Rahim Mirwani on Friday visited the Sasta Bazaar under the Ramadan subsidy package for the people on special directives of Prime Minister of Pakistan and the Chief Minister of Balochistan.

Deputy Commissioner Dr.

Khudar Rahim Mirwani inspected food items in Sasta Bazaar where Deputy Commissioner briefed about the Sasta Bazaar of price items that 10 kg flour would be available at Rs. 400, sugar at Rs. 70 per kg, Oil, ghee at Rs. 260 per kg and dal gram at Rs. 100 per kg.

Deputy Commissioner Kharan Dr. Khudar Rahim Mirwani further said that 8000 to 10000 families would be able to benefit from the establishment of Sasta Bazaar and he would use all available resources to provide relief to the people of the area in the same way.