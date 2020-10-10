UrduPoint.com
DC Khattak For Decisive Grand Operation Against Encroachment

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sat 10th October 2020 | 04:01 PM

DC Khattak for decisive grand operation against encroachment

District administration decided to initiate grand operation against encroachments in the city

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2020 ) :District administration decided to initiate grand operation against encroachments in the city.

In a meeting, chaired by Deputy Commissioner Aamir Khattak, some important decisions were taken, here on Saturday.

The meeting was attended by ADC Headquarter Rana Akhlaaq Ahmed, SP city Javed Khan, AC City Aabida Fareed , AC Sadar Aabgenay Khan, Director MDA Ikraam Baloch and some other officers.

Deputy Commissioner constituted special team under supervision of AC Aabida Fareed.

Officials from Police, MDA, Metropolitan Corporation and some other departments would take part in the anti encroachment operation. It was decided in the meeting that the persons who would meddle into anti encroachment operation, would be arrested on the spot.

No external pressure would be entertained. Similarly, the luggage or articles, causing encroachment would be confiscated during the operation, concluded DC Khattak.

