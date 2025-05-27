Open Menu

DC Khaurpur Leads Polio Eradication Efforts In Khairpur

Muhammad Irfan Published May 27, 2025 | 02:30 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Fayaz Hussain Rahujo visited city hospital and inspected the polio eradication campaign on Tuesday. He administered polio drops to children under the age of five and emphasized the importance of protecting children from this debilitating disease.

The Deputy Commissioner led an awareness walk from City Hospital to Phul Bagh, highlighting the efforts being made to eradicate polio. He stressed that parents and society need to understand the significance of polio eradication and its benefits.

He appealed to parents, stakeholders, social leaders, and organizations to cooperate with polio teams and district administration to make the campaign a success. The event was attended by key officials, including ADHO Dr. Jothumal and other medical staff.

