UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC Khuzdar Distributes Uniforms Among Workers Of Municipal Corporation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 29th October 2020 | 05:24 PM

DC Khuzdar distributes uniforms among workers of Municipal Corporation

Khuzdar Deputy Commissioner Wali Muhammad Bareach Thursday said efforts were underway for making a comprehensive master plan for development and beautification for the city

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020 ) :Khuzdar Deputy Commissioner Wali Muhammad Bareach Thursday said efforts were underway for making a comprehensive master plan for development and beautification for the city.

He expressed these views while visiting Municipal Corporation Office of Khuzdar. The DC also met the employees of the department and reviewed their performances and inspected other branches of the Municipal Corporation.

On the occasion, the DC Wali Muhammad Bareach also distributed uniforms among workers of the Municipal Corporation.

The DC said the sanitation system of the Khuzdar town would be improved under Master Plan, adding that the work was underway to make better Master Plan for progress of the town.

"Senior officials, engineers should give their important suggestion for better Master Plan which would help in the progress of the Khuzdar, he said He also appreciated the officials of the Municipal Corporation over their hard working for the development of Khuzdar town.

Earlier, Chief Officer of Khuzdar Municipal Corporation Nazar Khan Zehri briefed the DC about the progress of consultation of Master Plan for Khuzdar town in detail.

The other officials concerned were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Progress Khuzdar

Recent Stories

DC sialkot visits Sahulat Bazaar

2 minutes ago

Youngs to win 100th England cap as Hill makes debu ..

2 minutes ago

PTA invites suggestions on 'Telecom Infrastructure ..

2 minutes ago

IHC extends stay orders in mobile companies' case

2 minutes ago

UK Labour Party Failed to Handle Antisemitism Comp ..

5 minutes ago

Parks to remain open from 5am to 6pm

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.