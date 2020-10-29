DC Khuzdar distributes uniforms among workers of Municipal Corporation

(@FahadShabbir)

Khuzdar Deputy Commissioner Wali Muhammad Bareach Thursday said efforts were underway for making a comprehensive master plan for development and beautification for the city

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020 ) :Khuzdar Deputy Commissioner Wali Muhammad Bareach Thursday said efforts were underway for making a comprehensive master plan for development and beautification for the city.

He expressed these views while visiting Municipal Corporation Office of Khuzdar. The DC also met the employees of the department and reviewed their performances and inspected other branches of the Municipal Corporation.

On the occasion, the DC Wali Muhammad Bareach also distributed uniforms among workers of the Municipal Corporation.

The DC said the sanitation system of the Khuzdar town would be improved under Master Plan, adding that the work was underway to make better Master Plan for progress of the town.

"Senior officials, engineers should give their important suggestion for better Master Plan which would help in the progress of the Khuzdar, he said He also appreciated the officials of the Municipal Corporation over their hard working for the development of Khuzdar town.

Earlier, Chief Officer of Khuzdar Municipal Corporation Nazar Khan Zehri briefed the DC about the progress of consultation of Master Plan for Khuzdar town in detail.

The other officials concerned were also present on the occasion.