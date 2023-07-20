Open Menu

DC Khuzdar Taking Several Steps To Normalize Situation In Wadh

Muhammad Irfan Published July 20, 2023 | 02:50 PM

DC Khuzdar taking several steps to normalize situation in Wadh

KHUZDAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khuzdar Jamil Ahmed was taking several steps to normalize the situation in Wadh, Kuzdar.

DC issued orders and imposed an emergency in Wadh Hospital and shifted the two people who were injured in crossfire near the grid station to the hospital, said a news release on Thursday.

The district administration has removed two private check posts established on the sides of the National Highway in Wadh.

The personnel of Balochistan Constabulary and Levies are deputed in the check posts.

The DC and the officials of other security agencies were present on the occasion to monitor the situation on the national highway.

Related Topics

Injured Balochistan Khuzdar

Recent Stories

DMCC advances agri commodities trade ties with Sou ..

DMCC advances agri commodities trade ties with South Asia

2 hours ago
 Protesters storm Swedish embassy in Baghdad over ..

Protesters storm Swedish embassy in Baghdad over Holy Quran desecration

3 hours ago
 Ukrainian FM arriving in Islamabad today on 2-day ..

Ukrainian FM arriving in Islamabad today on 2-day visit

4 hours ago
 Shahid Ashraf Tarar takes oath as Chairman FPSC

Shahid Ashraf Tarar takes oath as Chairman FPSC

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 July 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 July 2023

6 hours ago
UAE, Egypt to deepen cooperation in higher educati ..

UAE, Egypt to deepen cooperation in higher education and scientfic research

13 hours ago
 EGA’s &#039;Engineer the Future&#039; programme ..

EGA’s &#039;Engineer the Future&#039; programme reaches over 6,700 school stud ..

14 hours ago
 Czech Parliament Ratifies Defense Pact With US

Czech Parliament Ratifies Defense Pact With US

15 hours ago
 US Rallying Allies to 'Encircle' China, Beijing No ..

US Rallying Allies to 'Encircle' China, Beijing Not Provoking - Chinese Envoy

15 hours ago
 Cypher still in possession of 'criminal' Imran Nia ..

Cypher still in possession of 'criminal' Imran Niazi: Rana Sana

15 hours ago
 Putin says Russia would return to grain deal if de ..

Putin says Russia would return to grain deal if demands met

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan