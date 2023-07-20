DC Khuzdar taking several steps to normalize situation in Wadh

KHUZDAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khuzdar Jamil Ahmed was taking several steps to normalize the situation in Wadh, Kuzdar.

DC issued orders and imposed an emergency in Wadh Hospital and shifted the two people who were injured in crossfire near the grid station to the hospital, said a news release on Thursday.

The district administration has removed two private check posts established on the sides of the National Highway in Wadh.

The personnel of Balochistan Constabulary and Levies are deputed in the check posts.

The DC and the officials of other security agencies were present on the occasion to monitor the situation on the national highway.