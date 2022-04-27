DC Khyber bans display, carrying of weapons, toy guns

District administration Khyber has banned display, carrying of weapons and toy guns under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedural Code (Cr.PC) in the district, said an order issued by the Deputy Commissioner (DC) on Wednesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2022 ) :District administration Khyber has banned display, carrying of weapons and toy guns under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedural Code (Cr.PC) in the district, said an order issued by the Deputy Commissioner (DC) on Wednesday.

It said that the step has been taken in the wake of the prevalent law and order situation in the district and to prevent any breach of public and social order on the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr 2022.

Under the same promulgation, the use of tinted glasses and sale of material used in the same, pillion ridding and use of pressurized horns, unauthorized/unlawful assembly, aerial firing, using of fire crackers and transportation of firework material and hate speeches & illegal use of loudspeakers shall also remained banned in the district with immediate effect from April 27th 2022 to May 15th 2022, unless the order is modified or withdrawn.

Anyone found violating the ban shall be proceeded against under Section 188 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).