DC Khyber Releases Schedule Of Managed Houses Survey Program

Published June 03, 2023 | 09:05 PM

The schedule has been released for the damaged houses survey program under the supervision of district administration and Deputy Commissioner Khyber here on Saturday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2023 ) :The schedule has been released for the damaged houses survey program under the supervision of district administration and Deputy Commissioner Khyber here on Saturday.

Survey teams have been formed in different areas of the remaining in the destroyed houses, an official of the Deputy Commissioner Office, Khyber informed.

He said the survey would be started with a total of 13000 households and will be surveyed by 7 teams as directed by Deputy Commissioner Khyber. The official survey will start from June 12 and will continue till mid-October, he added.

He disclosed that 07 teams comprising Tehsildar and C&W and other institutions have been formed for the survey in different areas. The survey will be conducted in different areas of Qaum Kambar Khel, Koki Khel, Malik Din Khel, Sepah, Akakhel, Barkamber Khel, Zakh Khel and Adam Khel of Tirah Valley.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (Relief) will monitor and report all teams for the survey besides updating the Deputy Commissioner Khyber regarding the pace of work.

