DC Khyber reviews arrangements for anti- Measles/Rubella virus campaign

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Khyber district , Mansoor Arshad on Tuesday chaired a meeting of District Steering Committee on Measles and Rubella Virus.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Noor Wali Khan, District Health Officer, Dr. Qasim Abbas, District Khatib Mufti Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah, officials of police, education, social welfare, health and other relevant departments were present.

The meeting was given a detailed briefing on the arrangements and challenges for the anti-measles and rubella virus campaign to be launched in November.

The 12-day anti-measles / rubella campaign in all union councils will carried out from November 15 to November 27.

The meeting was informed that total 120 teams would vaccinate more than 4,97,000 children in age group between 9 months to 15 years.

Deputy Commissioner said that all necessary steps were being taken for the anti-measles / rubella virus campaign and make the drive successful.

